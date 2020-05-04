NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google blocked and removed 2.7 billion bad ads, which is more than 5,000 bad ads per minute, in 2019 globally. The search giant also suspended nearly one million advertiser accounts for policy violations last year.

Google terminated over 1.2 million accounts and removed ads from over 21 million web pages, part of its publisher network, for violating policies.

"Terminating accounts—not just removing an individual ad or page—is an especially effective enforcement tool that we use if advertisers or publishers engage in egregious policy violations or have a history of violating policy," said Scott Spencer, vice president of product management, Ads Privacy and Safety, Google in a blogpost.

Google said it has improved technology and resources to fight phishing and "trick-to-click" ads.

In 2019, the platform claimed that it witnessed a nearly 50% year-on-year decline in bad ads, served in both categories. In total, Google blocked more than 35 million phishing ads and 19 million "trick-to-click" ads in 2019.

The company said it has been actively taking down ads which are either misleading or fradulent, aimed at taking advantage of consumers since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. The search giant said it has witnessed a sharp spike in fraudulent ads for in-demand products such as face masks. These ads promoted products listed significantly above market price, misrepresented the product quality to trick people into making a purchase or were placed by merchants who never fulfilled the orders.

"We have a dedicated covid-19 task force that’s been working around the clock. They have built new detection technology and have also improved our existing enforcement systems to stop bad actors," said Spencer said in the post.

