Google removed over 1.11 million harmful content pieces. Here's why1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 03:52 PM IST
Complying to the India IT Rules, 2021, Google has removed 1,11,493 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in June this year
Google removed 1,11,493 pieces of bad content in compliance with the new India IT Rules, 2021. This step was taken by Google on account of 32,717 complaints filed by users across the country.