Google removed over 1.11 million harmful content pieces. Here's why

1 min read . 03:52 PM ISTPaurush Omar

Complying to the India IT Rules, 2021, Google has removed 1,11,493 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in June this year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google removed 1,11,493 pieces of bad content in compliance with the new India IT Rules, 2021. This step was taken by Google on account of 32,717 complaints filed by users across the country.

The content removed by Google were related to copyright violations, trademark, court order, graphic sexual content, circumvention, and others.

Google in its statement to ANI said, ‘the complaints consist of various categories. Some requests may allege infringement of intellectual property rights, while others claim violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation.’

Google added that, as part of its automated detection processes, it removed 528,846 accounts in the country.

"We invest heavily in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from our platforms. This includes using automated detection processes for some of our products to prevent the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content," said Google.

In the statement to ANI, Google asserted that some of their products will make use of a automatic identification processes in order to prevent the spread of harmful information, such as child sex abuse material and violent extremist content.

With inputs from ANI

