Google removes 5,50,000 content pieces in India: Here’s know why

The overall complaints Google received in India consists of categories including infringement of intellectual property rights and violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation.
Google, an American technology giant, has received 37,282 complaints from Indian users in the month of August in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. The search engine removed a total of 5,51,659 pieces of inappropriate content, as a result of complaints in India.
Moreover, several of these complaints the technology giant received from Indian users were related to copyright violations (35,649), while other categories included trademark, court order, graphic sexual content, and others.
Google said in its monthly compliance report, “In addition to reports from our users, we invest heavily in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from our platforms."
The technology giant stated that as part of its automated detection process, it removed a total of 5,51,659 accounts in India.
Google adds, “We invest heavily in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from our platforms. This includes using automated detection processes for some of our products to prevent the dissemination of harmful content."
To recall, Google also removed 651,933 pieces of content in August 2021 as a result of automated detection. Google had received 36,934 complaints from users last year and removed 95,680 pieces of content based on those complaints in July 2021. It had removed 5,76,892 pieces of content in July as a result of automated detection.
The US-based company has made these disclosures as part of compliance with India's IT rules that came into force on May 26. Last year, the content removal was done under several categories, including copyright (92,750), trademark (721), counterfeit (32), circumvention (19), court order (12), graphic sexual content (12) and other legal requests (4).
