Google revamps Workspace to rival Microsoft Teams, embrace remote work

Workspace, which includes the popular email service Gmail, is now used by more than 3 billion users, Google said. Still, not all of its component applications are equally popular. For more than a year, the internet giant has loaded Meet with more features to catch up to videoconferencing leader Zoom Video Communications Inc. Google also lags behind in workplace collaboration and chat tools, a space where Microsoft Teams and Slack Technologies Inc. have excelled. Google’s announcements demonstrate an ambition to be dominant in these markets among workers, students and consumers.

