Google reveals I/O 2026 dates as Sundar Pichai arrives in India: Check dates and what to expect

Google has announced the dates for its I/O 2026 summit just as its top officer Sundar Pichai landed in India to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026. Earlier in the day, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis gave a keynote address on Day 3 of the AI summit.

When is I/O 2026? Google I/O is all set to be held from 19 to 20 May at the company's Shoreline Amphitheatre at the company's Mountain View, California based headquarters. Just like every year, Google will also be live-streaming its flagship developer conference where it has confirmed the latest breakthroughs in the field of AI, Android and its other products will also be announced.

No hardware launches are expected at the I/O confierence as the event is likely to center around software related announcements.

“The event will feature keynote addresses from Google leaders, fireside chats, product demos and more. While you wait for the big day, check out this year’s save-the-date experience, where you can play, create and remix your way through a playground of experiences built with Gemini.” Google revealed in its blogpost

Pichai also confirmed the dates in a post on X (formerly Twitter) where he wrote, “See you all at Google I/O starting May 19th! http://io.google”