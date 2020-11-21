Google revises the last date of support for Chrome on Windows 7

Google had earlier announced that they will be extending support for their browser Chrome on Windows 7 till summer next year. However, the company has decided to extend the support for at least another six months. The announcement of this support will help the organisations to cope with the issues risen by the pandemic without worrying about updating to the latest Windows 10 software.

The company has claimed that organizations of all sizes are facing difficulties in making business and technology decisions. Considering that many IT projects may have had to take a back seat during the pandemic, Google decided to allow support for the popular browser to continue till a much later date.

Chrome is extending support for Windows 7 until at least January 15, 2022. Which is a 6-month extension from the previously communicated date of July 15, 2021. The company claims that it will continue to evaluate the conditions of its enterprise customers. They will further communicate any additional changes in the future.

In a statement released by the company, Google claimed, “Migrating to Windows 10 was a part of many organizations’ roadmap for the year. But as new priorities for IT teams emerged, we’ve heard that 21% of organizations are still in the process of migrating to Windows 10.1 With this extension of support, enterprises with their upgrades still in progress can rest assured that their users remaining on Windows 7 will continue to benefit from Chrome’s security and productivity benefits. IT teams can also take advantage of Chrome’s existing enterprise capabilities and future roadmap, including our continued investment in cloud management, enterprise security capabilities, and our plans to integrate more closely with the broader ecosystem across the operating system versions."

Recently, Chrome also made some major upgrades to the browser. According to the company, the upgrade was one of the biggest in terms of performance since the past few years. Google will also add some features in Chrome such as Tab search, a new Tab page and much more. While the performance upgrades are being rolled out immediately, the new features will be rolled out in the coming weeks, according to Google.

