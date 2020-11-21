Google revises the last date of support for Chrome on Windows 7

In a statement released by the company, Google claimed, “Migrating to Windows 10 was a part of many organizations’ roadmap for the year. But as new priorities for IT teams emerged, we’ve heard that 21% of organizations are still in the process of migrating to Windows 10.1 With this extension of support, enterprises with their upgrades still in progress can rest assured that their users remaining on Windows 7 will continue to benefit from Chrome’s security and productivity benefits. IT teams can also take advantage of Chrome’s existing enterprise capabilities and future roadmap, including our continued investment in cloud management, enterprise security capabilities, and our plans to integrate more closely with the broader ecosystem across the operating system versions."