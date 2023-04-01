Google rolls out ChatGPT like AI tools for Gmail, Docs in public testing: Report

According to a report from 9to5 Google, Google has initiated a trusted test program in the United States for its new AI-driven features. Enterprises, education users, and customers over 18 years of age are invited by Google to join this "small group," sign up, opt-in, and can leave the program at any time, as per the report.

As part of the public testing, Google is enabling users to try out the generative AI tools for drafting emails, birthday invitations, creative writing, and ideation. Additionally, Google is experimenting with customizable options in Gmail that enable users to include emojis to modify the tone of their messages. The testing is being carried out on the Gmail Android platform, and the new features are accessible at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Although the features are currently only accessible to select users in the US, they will be globally available soon. Upon release, these AI-powered tools are expected to aid users in enhancing their productivity and efficiency by enabling them to "create, connect, and collaborate" more effectively.

Google has announced the introduction of a new era for Google Workspace by integrating AI-powered features across Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet, and Chat. These upcoming AI tools are designed to assist users in achieving their work goals. With the integration of these AI-powered tools, users will be able to perform a variety of tasks such as drafting, replying, summarizing, and prioritizing content on Gmail, brainstorming, proofreading, writing, and rewriting on Docs, generating auto-created images, audio, and video on Slides, auto-completing, generating formulas, and contextually categorizing on Sheets, and generating backgrounds and capturing notes on Meet.

Google's blog post also highlights that with the generative AI in Gmail, users can effortlessly draft anything from a birthday invitation to a job cover letter. Additionally, Google can help users enhance their message's depth or simplicity by elaborating or shortening it, even to bullet points. Users can also choose to "Formalize" their message or add some humor with the "I'm feeling lucky" option, which includes playful stylistic choices like emojis. A floating action button (FAB) positioned at the bottom-right corner of the Compose screen provides access to these options.

The AI-powered features in Google Docs can help users to elaborate on or condense their text, as well as to draft blog posts or song lyrics. The web version of Google Docs will include a "Help me write" button that expands when clicked, revealing a prompt input. Once the user inputs their request, Google generates a draft that the user can thumbs up/down, generate/"View another," and "Refine." The user can then "Insert" the draft into their current document and make any necessary edits. Furthermore, users testing the AI tools in Google's test program can provide feedback that Google can use to refine and improve the generative AI functionality within Gmail and Docs.