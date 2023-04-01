Google rolls out ChatGPT like AI tools for Gmail, Docs in public testing: Report

Google rolls out ChatGPT like AI tools for Gmail, Docs in public testing: Report3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 08:28 AM IST
- As part of the public testing, Google is enabling users to try out the generative AI tools for drafting emails, birthday invitations, creative writing, and ideation. Additionally, Google is experimenting with customizable options in Gmail.
Google is introducing integrated AI tools for Gmail and Google Docs, including generative AI like ChatGPT. The company has started public testing after the recent announcement for its Google Workspace users.
