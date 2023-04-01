Google rolls out ChatGPT like AI tools for Gmail, Docs in public testing: Report

The AI-powered features in Google Docs can help users to elaborate on or condense their text, as well as to draft blog posts or song lyrics. The web version of Google Docs will include a "Help me write" button that expands when clicked, revealing a prompt input. Once the user inputs their request, Google generates a draft that the user can thumbs up/down, generate/"View another," and "Refine." The user can then "Insert" the draft into their current document and make any necessary edits. Furthermore, users testing the AI tools in Google's test program can provide feedback that Google can use to refine and improve the generative AI functionality within Gmail and Docs.