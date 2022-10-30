Google rolls out ChromeOS 107: New features it brings for Chrome desktop users

Enhanced presentations in video conferences on desktop

Google is looking to make presentations as convenient and simple as possible by providing developers with proper tools. For one, video conferencing tools can now offer a single button to select a tab that you want to share with your team and switch right to it, without requiring an extra click from you. Video calling platforms can now also simplify the list of possible screens and tabs you could want to share by allowing often used tabs or windows to be surfaced higher up in the list. The browser also introduces a warning that video calling tools can use to give a heads up when you accidentally share the tab you are videoconferencing in, creating the infamous hall of mirrors effect.