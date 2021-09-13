Tech giant Google has finally rolled out a dark mode for Search on desktop. Google had first introduced a system-wide dark mode in 2019 with the launch of Android 10. Google had officially rolled out a night mode for Search apps on Android and iOS in May last year.

"Dark theme is now available for Google Search pages on desktop. Thank you for all your feedback on this forum letting us know that this was a feature you wanted to see," Google Search Product Support Manager Hung F wrote in an announcement on the Google Search help page.

The dark grey background will appear wherever users are signed in with their Google Account on the desktop. The dark theme will apply.to all Search pages. Search pages include the Google homepage, search results page, and Search settings, among others.

How to enable Google dark theme

-Go to ' 'Search settings' option within 'Settings.' The 'Settings' button is located at the top right corner of the page.

-Click on 'Appearance' option located on the left.

-Users can choose 'Device default,' 'Dark,' or 'Light' theme.

-With Device default, the theme automatically matches the colour scheme of the user's current device.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.