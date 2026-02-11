Google rolls out easier way to request removal of explicit images from Search: How it works

Google has introduced a new set of tools that let people request the removal of sensitive and explicit personal content from its Search results.

The update, announced in a company blog post on Tuesday, focuses particularly on cases involving non-consensual explicit images, while also highlighting how users can flag and track removal requests.

How to request that Google remove a user’s sensitive content from its Search Under the revised system, users can begin a removal request directly from Search results. By clicking the three-dot menu next to an image, they can select the ‘remove result’ option and specify that the content shows a sexual image of them.

Google says this reduces the number of steps previously required and is designed to make reporting quicker and less complicated for those affected.

Multiple images in one request The company has also introduced the ability to submit several images at once. Instead of filing separate complaints for each result, users can now group multiple links into a single request form.

This change is intended to reduce the administrative burden on individuals who may need to report numerous instances of the same or similar content.

Proactive filtering for future searches Beyond removing existing results, the new process includes an option for ongoing protection. Users can choose to enable safeguards that aim to prevent additional explicit images of them from appearing in related searches in the future.

Google said this measure is meant to address the reappearance of harmful material, which can sometimes resurface even after earlier removals.

Access to support and tracking tools After submitting a request, users are directed to links for specialist organisations offering emotional and legal support. The company has also centralised request management within its “Results about you” hub.

From there, people can monitor the status of their cases and receive email updates when changes occur, allowing them to follow progress without repeatedly checking manually.

Wider rollout Google stated that the new experience is being rolled out in most countries over the coming days, with further regions expected to gain access later.