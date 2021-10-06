Google rolls out emission-curbing tools for nest thermostat

Commercial and residential buildings depend on burning fossil fuels for energy and contributed some 13% of the U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. On average, more than half of energy use in homes is for heating and cooling, according to the Energy Information Administration. The carbon emissions from that energy use fluctuate depending on how much power is being supplied to the grid by gas, coal, nuclear power and weather-dependent renewable energy like wind and solar power.