Google rolls out free VPN service to its Pixel 7 series: All details

Google rolls out free VPN service to its Pixel 7 series: All details1 min read . 02:34 PM IST
- As per a recent report by 9to5Google, the rolling out of VPN services have been initiated for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users.
Earlier this year, Google launched its Pixel and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the ‘Made by Google’ event. Other than the flagship smartphones and Pixel watch, the company also announced free VPN services to its handsets via the Google One app.
Earlier this year, Google launched its Pixel and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the ‘Made by Google’ event. Other than the flagship smartphones and Pixel watch, the company also announced free VPN services to its handsets via the Google One app.
As per a recent report by 9to5Google, the rolling out of VPN services have been initiated for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users. There is a support page on the website of Google which mentions the countries where the VPN services will be available soon:
As per a recent report by 9to5Google, the rolling out of VPN services have been initiated for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users. There is a support page on the website of Google which mentions the countries where the VPN services will be available soon:
Ireland
Ireland
Italy
Italy
Japan
Japan
Mexico
Mexico
Netherlands
Netherlands
Norway
Norway
South Korea
South Korea
Spain
Spain
Sweden
Sweden
Switzerland
Switzerland
Taiwan
Taiwan
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
Austria
Austria
Australia
Australia
Belgium
Belgium
Canada
Canada
Denmark
Denmark
Finland
Finland
France
France
Germany
Germany
Iceland
Iceland
According to Google, if users are using Google One which is activated in their handsets, it will still work when the user travels to other countries. These VPN services can also be availed by Google One subscribers with 2TB of Google One storage alongside the Pixel 7 users.
According to Google, if users are using Google One which is activated in their handsets, it will still work when the user travels to other countries. These VPN services can also be availed by Google One subscribers with 2TB of Google One storage alongside the Pixel 7 users.
Notably, the Google One app opens with “Your Pixel comes with VPN by Google One" on the Pixel 7.
Notably, the Google One app opens with “Your Pixel comes with VPN by Google One" on the Pixel 7.
Here’s how to manage VPN in Google One App
Here’s how to manage VPN in Google One App
STEP1. Open the Google One app.
STEP1. Open the Google One app.
STEP2. Now tap on the View details.
STEP2. Now tap on the View details.
STEP3. Furthermore, turn on the Use VPN toggle button.
STEP3. Furthermore, turn on the Use VPN toggle button.
Users can also manage the VPN on their Pixel phones using this another way:
Users can also manage the VPN on their Pixel phones using this another way:
STEP1. Launch the Google One app.
STEP1. Launch the Google One app.
STEP2. Tap onto Benefits.
STEP2. Tap onto Benefits.
STEP3. Go to VPN.
STEP3. Go to VPN.
STEP4. Now, tap the View details.
STEP4. Now, tap the View details.
STEP5. Lastly, turn the Enable VPN toggle on.
STEP5. Lastly, turn the Enable VPN toggle on.
Meanwhile, Google has recently announced a list of its best apps and games on the Google Play Store in India. This annual update to Google’s top apps and games as Google Play Best of 2022 awards has chosen Questt as the ‘Best App of 2022’. Whereas, the Apex Legends Mobile, a battle royale game, has been selected for the title of ‘Best Game of 2022’. It is noteworthy that Apex Legends Mobile has taken the place of its rival BGMI, which was the best game of 2021 and banned in India due to data concerns.
Meanwhile, Google has recently announced a list of its best apps and games on the Google Play Store in India. This annual update to Google’s top apps and games as Google Play Best of 2022 awards has chosen Questt as the ‘Best App of 2022’. Whereas, the Apex Legends Mobile, a battle royale game, has been selected for the title of ‘Best Game of 2022’. It is noteworthy that Apex Legends Mobile has taken the place of its rival BGMI, which was the best game of 2021 and banned in India due to data concerns.