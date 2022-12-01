Google rolls out free VPN service to its Pixel 7 series: All details

Meanwhile, Google has recently announced a list of its best apps and games on the Google Play Store in India. This annual update to Google’s top apps and games as Google Play Best of 2022 awards has chosen Questt as the ‘Best App of 2022’. Whereas, the Apex Legends Mobile, a battle royale game, has been selected for the title of ‘Best Game of 2022’. It is noteworthy that Apex Legends Mobile has taken the place of its rival BGMI, which was the best game of 2021 and banned in India due to data concerns.