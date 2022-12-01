Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Google rolls out free VPN service to its Pixel 7 series: All details

Google rolls out free VPN service to its Pixel 7 series: All details

1 min read . 02:34 PM ISTLivemint
Reportedly, Google is rolling out VPN service on its Pixel smartphones.

  • As per a recent report by 9to5Google, the rolling out of VPN services have been initiated for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users.

Earlier this year, Google launched its Pixel and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the ‘Made by Google’ event. Other than the flagship smartphones and Pixel watch, the company also announced free VPN services to its handsets via the Google One app.

As per a recent report by 9to5Google, the rolling out of VPN services have been initiated for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users. There is a support page on the website of Google which mentions the countries where the VPN services will be available soon:

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

According to Google, if users are using Google One which is activated in their handsets, it will still work when the user travels to other countries. These VPN services can also be availed by Google One subscribers with 2TB of Google One storage alongside the Pixel 7 users.

Notably, the Google One app opens with “Your Pixel comes with VPN by Google One" on the Pixel 7.

Here’s how to manage VPN in Google One App

STEP1. Open the Google One app.

STEP2. Now tap on the View details.

STEP3. Furthermore, turn on the Use VPN toggle button.

Users can also manage the VPN on their Pixel phones using this another way:

STEP1. Launch the Google One app.

STEP2. Tap onto Benefits.

STEP3. Go to VPN.

STEP4. Now, tap the View details.

STEP5. Lastly, turn the Enable VPN toggle on.

Meanwhile, Google has recently announced a list of its best apps and games on the Google Play Store in India. This annual update to Google’s top apps and games as Google Play Best of 2022 awards has chosen Questt as the ‘Best App of 2022’. Whereas, the Apex Legends Mobile, a battle royale game, has been selected for the title of ‘Best Game of 2022’. It is noteworthy that Apex Legends Mobile has taken the place of its rival BGMI, which was the best game of 2021 and banned in India due to data concerns.

