Google rolls out Gemini 3 Deep Think to deliver advanced reasoning: How powerful is it and who can use it?

Google has officially introduced Gemini 3 Deep Think in the Gemini app, giving Google AI Ultra subscribers access to its most advanced reasoning mode yet.

The rollout, announced on Thursday, is claimed to bring a notable leap in complex problem-solving capabilities aimed at users who work with demanding maths, science and logic tasks.

How powerful is Gemini 3 Deep Think Google says Deep Think mode offers a substantial upgrade over previous versions, enabling the system to process multiple lines of reasoning in parallel. This improves its ability to handle problems that typically challenge even the strongest AI models.

The company highlighted that Gemini 3 Deep Think performs exceptionally well on some of the toughest evaluation benchmarks. It reaches 41.0% on Humanity’s Last Exam without tools and an unprecedented 45.1% on ARC-AGI-2 with code execution, setting a new standard for AI-driven reasoning, adds the Google blog post.

These advances build on the achievements of the Gemini 2.5 Deep Think variants, which recently matched gold-medal performance levels in competitions such as the International Mathematical Olympiad and the ICPC World Finals.

How users can access the new mode Ultra subscribers can start using the new feature immediately. Deep Think mode can be activated directly from the Gemini app by selecting “Deep Think” in the prompt bar and choosing Gemini 3 Pro from the model options.

In its announcement on X on Friday, the official Gemini account wrote: “Gemini 3 Deep Think is here. Deep Think is our most advanced reasoning mode that explores multiple hypotheses simultaneously to give you an even more sophisticated output.”

A push towards next-generation AI performance With this release, Google is positioning Gemini 3 Deep Think as a major step forward in advanced computational reasoning, offering powerful assistance for users tackling intricate academic, technical or analytical challenges. Google introduced Gemini 3 last month, positioning it as the new state-of-the-art system in the AI landscape. Until then, the Gemini 2.5 Pro model was widely regarded as Google’s most capable option for the majority of professional and creative workflows.