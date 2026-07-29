Google rolls out Gemini Spark AI agent to users in India: Here's what it can do

Google has announced that it is finally bringing its Gemini Spark AI agent to users in India. The tech giant said Gemini Spark will be coming to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the country next month.

Notably, Gemini Spark was unveiled at Google's I/O 2026 event in California earlier this year but was initially made available only to paid users in the US.

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The AI agent is powered by the Gemini 3.6 Flash model and is designed to carry out tasks on behalf of users. Gemini Spark also works in the background even when a device is locked or turned off and can integrate with Google's Workspace apps, including Gmail, Docs and Sheets.

What is Gemini Spark? Google describes Gemini Spark as a 24/7 personal AI agent that can automate repetitive digital tasks, monitor inboxes for important updates and create multi-step workflows across its suite of productivity apps.

Unlike a traditional chatbot, Gemini Spark runs on dedicated virtual machines inside Google Cloud and is designed to continue working even after users close their laptops or switch off their devices.

Users can also create recurring tasks and triggers using Spark, such as scanning monthly credit card statements for hidden subscription charges or tracking school updates and deadlines before compiling daily summaries for parents.

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Google also says users can teach Spark their writing style by asking it to analyse previously sent emails and create a reusable style guide for drafting future messages.

The company had also said that Gemini Spark will get support for third-party integrations in the future, allowing it to complete tasks for users across a wider range of apps.

Prompts to try with Gemini Spark: Google has also shared some of the key use cases users can try with Gemini Spark to test the AI agent's capabilities.

Free-spirited traveller: "Whenever a new flight or hotel booking confirmation email arrives, automatically add the details to my 'My Bali Trip Itinerary' Google Sheet." and "Find interesting local events and activities happening in Bali when I'm there and add them to my calendar on days I've got nothing else planned."

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Weekend maxxer: "Every Friday at 8am, find local events that you think I'd be interested in and add them to my rolling 'Weekend plans' Google Doc that I can check for inspiration on things to do. Include key information about the events or activities, including links to learn more. If there are 1-3 events that you highly recommend, go ahead and add them to my calendar."

Pickleball fanatic: "Every Tuesday at 8am, log into and check the PickleMe app for free indoor evening courts. If only outdoor courts are available, alert me only if the forecast is clear."

Wedding party maestro: "Find my wedding RSVPs in Gmail, organise the dietary restrictions into a table, and draft a summary email to our caterer."

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Savvy saver: "Every month on the 1st, audit my digital invoices in Gmail from the last month. Notify me about any subscription price hikes or trials that are about to end, and pre-draft cancellation emails."

Hustling entrepreneur: "Scan my inbox for customer inquiries. Automatically draft an email response recommending my services and pricing packages based on their request, and save it to drafts for my review."

Productive professional: "Read through the last 50 emails that I wrote and turn them into a style guide for how I write emails. Turn that into a skill that gets used every time I ask you to draft emails for me. Call that skill 'ghostwriter'."

"This is the next chapter for Google AI: agents that put the world's information to work for you. So ask whatever's on your mind, and Google can now do more for you than ever before."

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in