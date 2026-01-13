Google rolls out January 2026 Android 16 update: Eligible Pixel devices and what's fixed

Google has started rolling out its January 2026 software update for supported Pixel smartphones and tablets running Android 16. The update is being released in phases and is expected to reach all eligible devices over the next week, depending on region and carrier.

Users will receive a notification once the update becomes available for their device, although Google also recommends manually checking for updates in the system settings.

Wide range of Pixel devices supported The January update applies to a broad selection of Pixel models, including the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and the latest Pixel 10 lineup. While most devices globally share the same build number, Google has released region specific versions for EMEA markets, Japan, and Verizon customers in the United States.

These regional builds ensure compatibility with local network requirements and carrier certifications.

Bug fixes and performance improvements The update focuses primarily on bug fixes and system refinements rather than new features. Several users had reported reliability issues in recent months, and Google appears to be addressing many of them with this release.

Audio improvements One of the fixes targets an issue where users experienced noisy ringback tones during Webex calls under certain conditions. This fix applies to a wide range of Pixel phones and tablets.

Battery and charging fixes Google has also addressed a problem related to abnormal battery drain that occurred in specific scenarios. This fix is available on most recent Pixel models, including foldables and tablets.

Display and graphics updates The January patch resolves a number of display related issues. These include flickering of the always-on display, visual noise when editing HDR photos in Adobe Lightroom, and flashing lines appearing on screen in certain situations. Google has also introduced general GPU performance improvements for the Pixel 10 series.

Touchscreen and interface reliability For Pixel 10 devices, Google has fixed an issue where the touchscreen could become unresponsive at random. Another fix resolves a bug that caused the Wallpaper and Style app to stop working after deleting a Live Universe wallpaper, which previously required a reboot to recover.

Security patches included Alongside bug fixes, the update includes the latest security patches for January 2026. Google has published detailed information about these fixes in its Pixel Security Bulletin, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to device security.

Gradual rollout advised As with previous updates, Google is releasing the software gradually to monitor stability and performance. Users who do not see the update immediately are advised to wait a few days, as availability can vary by carrier and region.