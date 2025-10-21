Google rolls out October 2025 update: 5 major changes coming to your Android device

Google has rolled out its latest monthly System Release Notes for the month of October. It brings a fresh wave of updates to Android phones, tablets, Wear OS, Android TV, Auto, and PCs. The updates focus on improving security, enhancing Wallet functionality, and refining Play Store recommendations, alongside ongoing bug fixes across key system apps.

What's fixed and enhanced? Security and privacy tools The newest Google Play services (v25.41) update introduces several user-facing security upgrades. Android users can now complete reCAPTCHA web verification directly on their phones, reducing friction when proving identity online. Additionally, hidden passkeys can now be viewed and deleted within Google Password Manager, giving users more control over stored credentials.

A new Advanced Protection page also highlights which apps request sensitive security access, ensuring greater transparency around data protection.

Smarter Wallet and travel updates Google Wallet receives a notable upgrade this month. Users can add cards directly through supported banking apps without manually entering card details. Android 12 or earlier users with loyalty passes imported from Gmail will now receive notifications if the Wallet app is installed.

Perhaps the most useful addition is Live Updates for travel, allowing real-time information for flights, train journeys, and events to appear directly in Wallet, streamlining trip management.

Developer and connectivity enhancements On the developer side, the October rollout introduces new APIs to support ads-related processes, improving integration between Google and third-party apps. A previous update (v25.40) also expanded support for Maps-related functions and enabled LE Audio device pairing across multiple components, paving the way for better Bluetooth audio experiences.

Play Store improvements With Google Play Store version 48.5, Android users can now discover personalised content inspired by their installed apps. This feature, found in the Play Collections section, curates similar titles and media for deeper engagement.

Meanwhile, users in Mongolia can now purchase in-app products and subscriptions on phones, TVs, Wear OS devices, and PCs — expanding Google’s payment ecosystem to a new market.

Behind-the-scenes fixes and performance boosts Other system components, such as Android System Intelligence (v39) and Private Compute Services (v35), received maintenance updates to improve stability. These include fixes for LLM (large language model) interaction crashes, enhanced database reliability, and animation performance improvements.