Google rolls out passkeys feature to sign into apps and websites: What is it and how is it useful?2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Passkeys offer a hassle-free sign in experience to users as they don’t have to remember long passwords for different websites. Passkeys let users sign in to apps and sites the same way they unlock their devices
Google has started rolling out passkeys - the password alternative to sign into Google accounts. Passkeys are considered a simpler and safer way to sign into apps and websites and relies on the user’s biometrics.
