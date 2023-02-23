Google rolls out third party payments for all Indian developers
- Developers using third-party payment services, such as any alternate payment gateway for paid apps, services and subscriptions, will get a 4% discount on the commission — which still leaves them liable to pay 11% or 26% in commission to Google, based on how much they earn from their apps
Google on Thursday officially enabled all developers in India to use alternate payment methods to bill users for apps and services they sell on the company’s apps marketplace. The move comes nearly one month after the company published a list of changes to its policies, including allowing third party app store downloads on the Play Store, on 25 January.
