Google rolls out third party payments for all Indian developers

“Despite not using any service of Google’s, app developers will be forced to pay commissions. This is a clear violation… Google shall not impose any conditions, including price-related, on app developers that is unfair, unreasonable, discriminatory, or disproportionate to the services provided to the app developers. Further, there is absolutely no transparency as to why Google will charge 11% or 26% (commissions), even when the user avails a third-party processing service. This becomes all the more problematic, considering that most of the transactions carried out in the app digital ecosystem do not use Google Play Billing System," the ADIF statement said.