Google had revealed it’s revised storage policy in the month of November. The revised policy will impact most people who use Google’s services like Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos. The move to change the policies came five years after the launch of Google Photos which uses Google’s cloud storage to provide its unique feat.

Here are 10 important points user’s of Google’s services should know:

Here are 10 important points user's of Google's services should know:

Starting 1 June, 2021, any new photos and videos that will be uploaded on Google Photos will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage that user has purchased as a Google One member

The free 15GB or the additional amount of data purchased is shared between Google Drive, Gmail and Photos

Any photos or videos you’ve uploaded in High quality before June 1, 2021 will not count toward your 15GB of free storage. Photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021 will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit

You can verify your backup quality at any time in the Photos app by going to back up & sync in Settings

If you have a Pixel 1-5, photos uploaded from that device won’t be impacted. Photos and videos uploaded in High quality from that device will continue to be exempt from this change, even after June 1, 2021

Google claims that over 80% of users should still be able to store roughly three more years worth of memories with the free 15 GB of storage. The company will notify the user when the storage starts getting close to the 15 GB mark.

The platform offers tools that will allow users to pick out pictures/ videos that need to be deleted.

To understand how this impacts you, you can see a personalized estimate for how long your storage may last. This estimate takes into account how frequently you back up photos, videos and other content to your Google Account.

In June 2021, the user will be able to access a new free tool in the Photos app to easily manage your backed up photos and videos. This tool will help you review the memories you want to keep while also surfacing shots you might prefer to delete, like dark or blurry photos or large videos.

Google also provides subscription services for its users with plans starting as low as ₹ 130 for 100GB of cloud storage per month