The basic version of the game will be available to general users at $29.99, while the new Pioneer Edition is available for $39.99. However, for Stadia Pro members the game will be free and will also include the new Cold Front season pass.

The Pioneer Edition will get base game, the Survivor Pass: Cold Front and Google Stadia-exclusive skins.

According to a report by The Verge, Stadia will be including a nifty new feature along with the support for PUBG. The platform will now allow click to play, the ability to click a game link and instantly play. It is part of Google's vision of making cloud games accessible with just the click of a URL.

The tech giant will also partner with Electronic Arts (EA) to bring Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL, and FIFA to Stadia later this year. While 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' will be introduced on the service this fall, Madden NFL and FIFA will only reach the platform in the winter. Google is also planning to launch Crayta on Stadia this summer which will also be free for Stadia Pro members.

Crayta is a game creation and sharing platform which is powered by Unreal Editor .

With this new platform, players will be able to build multiplayer games. The coming month’s Stadia Pro launches include include SteamWorld Heist, Zombie Army 4: Dead War as well as The Turing Test which will be available on May 1st.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated