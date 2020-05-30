Subscribe
Home > Technology > News > Google's Stadia Pro members to get six new free games in June
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a Google keynote address announcing a new video gaming streaming service named Stadia

Google's Stadia Pro members to get six new free games in June

1 min read . 06:02 PM IST IANS

  • Google has revealed that Stadia Pro members will get six bonus games in June, or twice as many as usual
  • The game will be launched on June 16 and will be available on the subscription-based game service Stadia immediately

San Francisco: Google has revealed that Stadia Pro members will get six bonus games in June, or twice as many as usual.

San Francisco: Google has revealed that Stadia Pro members will get six bonus games in June, or twice as many as usual.

Six new games for free with Stadia Pro are Get Packed, Little Nightmares, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, SUPERHOT, Panzer Dragoon Remake, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Six new games for free with Stadia Pro are Get Packed, Little Nightmares, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, SUPERHOT, Panzer Dragoon Remake, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

The game will be launched on June 16 and will be available on the subscription-based game service Stadia immediately, Google said on Friday.

Stadia also brought some big updates to users who use the service via Google's Chrome browser. The platform added support for wireless Stadia Controller play and 1440p resolution  exclusively for Stadia Pro subscribers.

The company also announced 12 existing games that are still available to add to Stadia Pro collection.

Earlier, Google revealed that it will add more than 120 games to its subscription-based game service this year.

Earlier, Google revealed that it will add more than 120 games to its subscription-based game service this year.