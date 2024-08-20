Google said to remove dedicated search button on Android devices. Here's what we know so far
Google's latest beta app update may remove the familiar bottom search bar, driven by user data analytics. The search bar in the Discover section and while browsing collections will be affected, but the search widget remains intact.
Google may be making some major changes to its app that could see the removal of the bottom search bar that has become a familiar sight on all Android devices. The new change comes as the Sundar Pichai-led company continues to add new features to its Gemini AI-powered search.