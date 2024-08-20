Google's latest beta app update may remove the familiar bottom search bar, driven by user data analytics. The search bar in the Discover section and while browsing collections will be affected, but the search widget remains intact.

Google may be making some major changes to its app that could see the removal of the bottom search bar that has become a familiar sight on all Android devices. The new change comes as the Sundar Pichai-led company continues to add new features to its Gemini AI-powered search.

The update was first spotted by tipster Assembly Debug (via Android Headline) in the Google beta app for Android version 15.32.37.28.arm64. While Google is reportedly working on many layouts, none of them feature the search bar at the bottom of the page.

While Google hasn't officially confirmed the new change, let alone given a reason for removing the familiar search bar, the tipster suggests that the new UI changes are driven by data analysis and "modelled after how actual users interact with the app".

This doesn't mean that the search bar will no longer be available in the Google app. The only part likely to be affected by the new update is the search option in the Discover section or when browsing collections. Even the search widget is likely to remain intact and work as before.

The new changes come shortly after Google made major design changes to the Play Store, removing the search bar from the top of the screen and adding a new search tab at the bottom.