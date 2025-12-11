Google says Android users can share live video with Emergency Services: How the feature works and who can use it

Google has announced a new feature for Android devices on Wednesday, called Emergency Live Video, which allows users to share a real-time video feed with emergency services.
The feature is designed to help dispatchers quickly assess situations and deliver timely assistance, particularly in cases where verbal descriptions alone may be insufficient. By giving responders a live visual of the scene, the system aims to improve the speed and accuracy of emergency support.
According to Google, Emergency Live Video requires no prior setup. During an emergency call or text, a responder can send a request to the Android device to initiate a live video stream from the phone’s camera. A prompt appears on the screen, and users can start sharing the feed with a single tap. The video feed is fully encrypted, and users maintain full control, with the option to stop streaming at any time.
“In an emergency, it can be difficult to describe exactly what’s happening. That’s why we’re launching Android Emergency Live Video. Dispatchers can now request a secure live stream from your camera to quickly assess the situation and get you help faster,” said Sameer Samat, Google’s President of the Android Ecosystem, in an X post.
Emergency Live Video is built on Android’s Emergency Location Service (ELS), which provides accurate location information during emergencies. The system uses the Android Fused Location Provider (FLP) to compute on-device location, combining signals from GPS, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, and other sensors. This technology ensures that emergency responders have precise and timely location data, which can be critical when every second counts.
The new feature is currently rolling out to Android devices running Android 8 or later with Google Play services, starting in the United States and selected regions of Germany and Mexico. Emergency Live Video complements Google’s existing suite of safety tools, including Emergency Location Service, Car Crash and Fall Detection, and Satellite SOS, offering users multiple ways to stay safe during emergencies.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.