Google says Android users can share live video with Emergency Services: How the feature works and who can use it

Google has announced a new feature for Android devices on Wednesday, called Emergency Live Video, which allows users to share a real-time video feed with emergency services.

The feature is designed to help dispatchers quickly assess situations and deliver timely assistance, particularly in cases where verbal descriptions alone may be insufficient. By giving responders a live visual of the scene, the system aims to improve the speed and accuracy of emergency support.

How the feature works According to Google, Emergency Live Video requires no prior setup. During an emergency call or text, a responder can send a request to the Android device to initiate a live video stream from the phone’s camera. A prompt appears on the screen, and users can start sharing the feed with a single tap. The video feed is fully encrypted, and users maintain full control, with the option to stop streaming at any time.

“In an emergency, it can be difficult to describe exactly what’s happening. That’s why we’re launching Android Emergency Live Video. Dispatchers can now request a secure live stream from your camera to quickly assess the situation and get you help faster,” said Sameer Samat, Google’s President of the Android Ecosystem, in an X post.

Integration with Android’s emergency location service Emergency Live Video is built on Android’s Emergency Location Service (ELS), which provides accurate location information during emergencies. The system uses the Android Fused Location Provider (FLP) to compute on-device location, combining signals from GPS, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, and other sensors. This technology ensures that emergency responders have precise and timely location data, which can be critical when every second counts.

