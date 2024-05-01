Google experienced a widespread outage that left users around the world unable to access its search engine, according to multiple media reports. Downdetector, a platform that aggregates outage data from various sources including user reports, indicated that numerous Google services experienced disruptions.

As per the outage detection agency, more than 300 users reported encountering issues with Google Search in the UK, while in the United States, over 1,400 people faced similar problems, with significant impacts in cities like New York, Denver, Colorado, and Seattle. Despite these disruptions with Google Search, other Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Talk appeared to be functioning normally.

The outage caused a stir on social media, with users taking to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share their experiences. One user posted about the outage, writing, “Google down," and included an image of an error page that appeared when attempting to use the search engine. The error message read, “502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know."

“Google is DOWN! World's biggest search engine hit by outage😱😱," writes another X user with the username @Xajmal_mhd.

Users on X are reporting difficulties accessing Google search since approximately 8:20 pm IST. DownDetector highlighted that a small number of users affected in India, with a peak of 78 reports. However, globally, there have been over 1400 reports. In India, the outage seems concentrated in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. Currently, the number of reports has decreased to 32. No member of the Mint team encountered any issues during this time.

Interestingly, netizens have turned the Google outage into a meme fest. Some of the most hilarious memes are below.

