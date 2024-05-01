Google Search disrupted by global outage, users report 502 error: Report
Google faced a widespread outage affecting its search engine globally. Downdetector reported disruptions in UK and US, with over 1,700 users affected. Social media buzzed with reports of the outage.
Google experienced a widespread outage that left users around the world unable to access its search engine, according to multiple media reports. Downdetector, a platform that aggregates outage data from various sources including user reports, indicated that numerous Google services experienced disruptions.