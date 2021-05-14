Google is rolling out a dark mode for its search engine on desktops. The company was spotted testing the feature earlier but now it seems the company is rolling out the feature to stable versions. The dark mode has been available on Google's search application on mobile devices but desktops were given a miss until now.

The testing of the new Google search engine feature was first announced in the month of December last year. The new feature was spotted by industry commentator, Matt Navarra who also shared a screenshot of the dark mode.

The new feature is expected to be initially released on Windows 10 and macOS platforms. However, the same has not been rolled out for all regions yet.

Google 'dark theme' on desktop is rolling out pic.twitter.com/fE6ODyQ9Xt — 🟣 Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 12, 2021

If a user gets the new feature, they will be prompted by the search engine to enable the new Dark Theme. The prompt will read 'Dark Theme is now available' on Google search for the web. The other way to check for the same is to click on the settings button on the Google Search home page and see if you are able to see the dark theme option under the appearance section.

In the settings tab, the user will see three options- default, light theme, and dark theme. Google's dark mode will be same as other apps' dark modes. The search engine which used to be colourful, will turn out to be monochromatic after the option is selected.

Google is the latest addition to enable the dark mode for its platform after social media platforms like Whatsapp, Instagram, and Facebook.

The reason of dark mode being highly in demand for users is that it is better than the light theme in terms of eye protection. The night mode is soft to eyes than the light theme that gives stress to eyes especially for those people who have desk jobs.

