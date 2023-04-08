Google search engine to get AI support, CEO Sundar Pichai says2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:36 PM IST
- Google, Pichai said, is testing several new search products including AI search engine versions that allow users to ask follow-up questions.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that the company is planning to add conversational artificial intelligence (AI) features to its search engine. Dismissing the notion that chatbots posed a threat to Google’s search business, Pichai said that the opportunity space is ‘bigger than before’.
