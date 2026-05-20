Google Search enters ‘agentic era’ with Gemini 3.5 Flash: 24/7 agents, and custom mini-apps announced

Google has announced one of the biggest overhauls to Google Search, bringing Gemini front and centre of the experience. The company says it is combining Gemini 3.5 models, agentic AI capabilities, and its Antigravity platform to turn Search into a more proactive and personalised experience.

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"Search can build you the ideal format exactly for your question, completely custom on the fly," a Google executive explained during I/O 2026. "We're talking dynamic layouts, interactive widgets, and entire experiences, all created just for you. This is agentic coding at the scale of Search."

AI Mode upgraded to Gemini 3.5 Flash Google unveiled AI Mode in Search at last year's I/O event and this year, the company is upgrading the experience with its latest Gemini 3.5 model. The company is also adding a redesigned Search box, which is being touted as the biggest change to Search in more than 25 years.

The new Search box expands dynamically and uses AI suggestions to help users better frame questions by adding context and recommendations they may not have considered. The redesigned interface also supports multiple input formats, including text, images, videos, and files.

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Google is also merging AI Overviews and AI Mode into a more seamless experience. Users can now continue asking follow-up questions from AI Overviews without losing context.

Autonomous search agents are coming to Search Google is introducing Search agents inside Google Search, allowing users to create and manage multiple AI assistants directly within the platform. The company says these agents will run in the background 24/7, monitoring blogs, news websites, and real-time finance or sports data for topics users care about.

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For example, users could ask Search to track apartment listings matching specific requirements or monitor sneaker collaborations from favourite athletes.

"Operating in the background, 24/7, these agents intelligently reason across information to find exactly what you need at exactly the right moment." Google explained in a blog post.

Google also says it is expanding agentic booking features, allowing users to search for services or local experiences based on their requirements, while Google can even place calls to businesses on their behalf.

Agentic coding comes to Search Google is also bringing the capabilities of its upgraded agentic coding platform, Antigravity 2.0, in partnership with Gemini 3.5 Flash.

Instead of only showing links and text responses, Search can now create dynamic layouts, widgets, and interactive experiences tailored to the user's query.

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For instance, if a user asks a complex question about astrophysics, Search could dynamically generate an interactive visual or simulation to explain the concept.

The company says Search plans responses from scratch by determining the ideal layout, researching information, and even generating code in a secure environment.

Mini-apps in Search Google also demonstrated a new capability that allows Search to create custom mini-apps on demand. The company says users can customise these experiences further, share them with others, and revisit them later.

In one example, Search created a family weekend planner that pulled information from Gmail, Calendar, and Photos to recommend activities, organise schedules, and suggest restaurants.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in