Few months back Google Search introduced a nice little feature that introduced wild animals in living rooms in form of AR experiences . Now, the search giant is taking a gigantic leap forward with the launch of support for dinosaurs from the franchise film, Jurassic World.

The tech giant has partnered with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia to bring the dinosaurs to Google Search.

The dinosaurs that are supported on the search include Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus.

In order to access the feature on Android, search for "dinosaur" or one of the 10 dinosaurs on the Google app or any Android browser and tap "View in 3D." You can see 3D content on devices running with Android 7 and above and you can see AR content on ARCore-enabled devices.

On iOS, search for "dinosaur" or one of the 10 dinosaurs on the Google app or on Google.com with Chrome or Safari. Google said that the 3D and AR content is available on devices running iOS 11 and above.

The user can also create AR videos --or recreate your favourite scenes from the "Jurassic World" movies -- with the recording option.

“To create the 3D dinosaurs, our concept artists first did preliminary research to discover information about each creature," says Camilo Sanin, Ludia’s Lead on Character Creations. “Not only did we draw research from various forms of literature, our artists also worked with paleontologists and the ‘Jurassic World’ team to make the assets as accurate and realistic as possible. Even the smallest of details, such as irregularities of skin color and patterns, are important."

Google’s AR animals, like a dog or tiger are much smaller. However, dinosaurs pose new challenge due to their massive size. The new auto-scale feature on Android can now automatically calculate the distance between your phone and a surface in your space and resize the dinosaur so it fits on your phone screen. If you tap “View actual size," AR tracking technology automatically repositions the dinosaur in your space to make room for it.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated