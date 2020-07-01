Google Search new feature turns your room into Jurassic Park

“To create the 3D dinosaurs, our concept artists first did preliminary research to discover information about each creature," says Camilo Sanin, Ludia’s Lead on Character Creations. “Not only did we draw research from various forms of literature, our artists also worked with paleontologists and the ‘Jurassic World’ team to make the assets as accurate and realistic as possible. Even the smallest of details, such as irregularities of skin color and patterns, are important."