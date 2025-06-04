Google Search now shows AI-generated weather snapshots for select users: Report

Google is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that provides users with brief, text-based summaries of current weather conditions directly within its mobile Search experience. The feature, which is currently limited in availability, has been spotted by some users in the United States when searching for city-specific weather information through the Google app on Android and iOS.

According to a report by9to5Google, the AI-powered summary appears between the standard hourly and 10-day forecast sections and aims to offer an at-a-glance understanding of the weather. The brief narrative includes key details such as wind conditions, the likelihood of rain or thunderstorms, atmospheric pressure patterns, and trends in temperature fluctuations.

At present, the feature seems to be in an early testing phase, with visibility restricted to certain regions. Searches for “weather Los Angeles” and “weather San Diego” reportedly triggered the new summary, whereas other locations did not yield the same result. Mint was also unable to access the summaries for the mentioned cities, indicating that the rollout is likely limited to a small user group.

In addition to the text description, the AI-generated section includes a small icon linking to external sources for more comprehensive weather information. Beneath the summary, Google has added a disclaimer that reads: “Generative AI is experimental,” reinforcing that the tool is still in a testing stage.

Currently, the new feature appears only within the Google app and on the mobile web. It does not show up on desktop platforms or when users are not signed into their Google accounts.