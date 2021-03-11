Right from Google Play Store to the features like Google Assistant, Google has introduced Dark Modes for various apps in the past. Now, Google has rolled out this Dark Mode feature for Google Search on Desktop.

As Google has started testing dark mode for Search on desktop, it's available to select users, and it works with the system theme on your desktop. This means if your system's theme is set to dark then your Google Search should automatically switch to dark theme.

Google has confirmed to The Verge that it is testing dark mode for Search on desktop but it hasn't given a specific date for a wider rollout.





View Full Image Reportedly, a small percentage of users are able to activate the Dark Mode on the Google Search page currently.

How to enable the 'dark mode' feature:

Users will first get a notification at the corner on the page saying "Dark theme is now available".

You can enable it by clicking on 'Turn on', which will switch the search page to Dark.

Once enabled, you will have the option to set it either to Light, Dark, or System Default.

Also, if you haven't got this feature yet, you can always try the Force Dark Mode option on Chrome.

To do this enter Chrome://flags on the address bar. Type 'Dark Mode'.

Enable the Force Dark Mode for Web Contents and relaunch Chrome.

Meanwhile, the Google Chrome mobile app can change themes when either the system-wide preference or battery saver mode is enabled, or you can change it manually. This is how:

Open the Google Chrome app.

Tap the three dots on the top right.

Tap Settings.

Under Basics, tap Themes.

Depending on the device, select Dark, System Default, or Set by Battery Saver.

