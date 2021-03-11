Google search on desktop gets dark mode: Here's how to enable1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2021, 09:42 AM IST
- If your system's theme is set to dark, then your Google Search should automatically switch to dark theme
Right from Google Play Store to the features like Google Assistant, Google has introduced Dark Modes for various apps in the past. Now, Google has rolled out this Dark Mode feature for Google Search on Desktop.
As Google has started testing dark mode for Search on desktop, it's available to select users, and it works with the system theme on your desktop. This means if your system's theme is set to dark then your Google Search should automatically switch to dark theme.
Google has confirmed to The Verge that it is testing dark mode for Search on desktop but it hasn't given a specific date for a wider rollout.
How to enable the 'dark mode' feature:
Meanwhile, the Google Chrome mobile app can change themes when either the system-wide preference or battery saver mode is enabled, or you can change it manually. This is how:
