Google Search page for mobile gets updates: ‘Labels for ads’ among others

Google Search is popular for people all over the world to find information from various sources and formats (text, images and video). The technology giant has been bringing changes to both mobile as well as web search since the feature’s launch. Google is now introducing a few updates. These updates are essentially tweaks to the Search page on mobiles that will make it easy for users to differentiate between search results from trusted sources and advertisements.
One of the most user-friendly tweaks announced is the renaming of Ad tag to Sponsored when search results are displayed on the pages on mobiles. Users must have noticed some links with ‘Ad’ on the top left corner. Sometimes it is hard to distinguish between advertisements links and links of sources that they trust, especially on mobile.
Google is replacing the ‘Ad’ with ‘Sponsored label' in bold next to the advertisements appearing in search results. Additionally, this label will be present in the line above the site URL, instead of showing it next to the URL.
The second update on the search page on mobile is coming in the form of addition of site names and bigger icons. “We’re adding site names to search results on mobile, so you can easily identify the website that is associated with each result at a glance. We are also updating the size and shape of the favicon (a website’s logo or icon) which appears in Search," said Google.
According to Google, these changes will further be extended to Search ads to increase clarity and advertiser transparency at a glance.
Moreover, Google says that these search page updates are starting to roll out gradually on mobile. The company will soon begin testing the similar experience on desktop as well.