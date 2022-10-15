Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Google search results on mobile are seeing this ‘major’ change

Google search results on mobile are seeing this ‘major’ change

2 min read . 04:16 PM ISTLivemint
Google search results on mobile will now display site names in search results.

  • Google says that it now wants the label to be prominent and clear across different types of paid content.
  • The sponsored label will be shown above the site URL in a separate line, instead of coming next to the URL.

In a bid to help users differentiate between paid and organic content, Google will soon start labeling ads as ‘sponsored’ on mobile search results. The company says that it now wants the label to be prominent and clear across different types of paid content. In addition, the sponsored label will be shown above the site URL in a separate line, instead of coming next to the URL.

As per the Techradar report, the update for now is rolling out to Google search results on mobile. It is likely to come to desktops in the near future. “This new label and its prominent position continues to meet our high standards for being distinguishable from search results and builds on our existing efforts to make information about paid content clear," Google said in a statement.

Additionally, the search results on mobile will now display site names in search results. Till now, one could only see URLs in the search results. But, now users will be able to see site names as well. Google is also making website favicons more prominent so users can easily recognize familiar site logos. The changes will also be extended to ads to increase transparency for users, the company added.

In a related story, Google has introduced a new passkey feature for Android devices and Google Chrome. This feature offers additional security to users. Users now would soon be able to use this option to authenticate their identity by using PINs or biometric authentication to log in to any website or app instead of using a password. The technology giant is pitching as a safer option for users than the traditional two-factor authentication method. The feature is currently available only for developers and Google is planning to offer passkeys feature to regular users later this year. The tech giant says that one will be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices without worrying about syncing issues because it will be backed up to Google Password Manager. Backing up to a cloud-service is necessary because when a user sets up a new Android device by transferring data from an old device, existing end-to-end encryption keys would securely get transferred to the new device, according to Google.

