Google search results on mobile are seeing this ‘major’ change

In a bid to help users differentiate between paid and organic content, Google will soon start labeling ads as ‘sponsored’ on mobile search results. The company says that it now wants the label to be prominent and clear across different types of paid content. In addition, the sponsored label will be shown above the site URL in a separate line, instead of coming next to the URL.
In a bid to help users differentiate between paid and organic content, Google will soon start labeling ads as ‘sponsored’ on mobile search results. The company says that it now wants the label to be prominent and clear across different types of paid content. In addition, the sponsored label will be shown above the site URL in a separate line, instead of coming next to the URL.
As per the Techradar report, the update for now is rolling out to Google search results on mobile. It is likely to come to desktops in the near future. “This new label and its prominent position continues to meet our high standards for being distinguishable from search results and builds on our existing efforts to make information about paid content clear," Google said in a statement.
As per the Techradar report, the update for now is rolling out to Google search results on mobile. It is likely to come to desktops in the near future. “This new label and its prominent position continues to meet our high standards for being distinguishable from search results and builds on our existing efforts to make information about paid content clear," Google said in a statement.
Additionally, the search results on mobile will now display site names in search results. Till now, one could only see URLs in the search results. But, now users will be able to see site names as well. Google is also making website favicons more prominent so users can easily recognize familiar site logos. The changes will also be extended to ads to increase transparency for users, the company added.