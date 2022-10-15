Google search results on mobile are seeing this ‘major’ change

In a related story, Google has introduced a new passkey feature for Android devices and Google Chrome. This feature offers additional security to users. Users now would soon be able to use this option to authenticate their identity by using PINs or biometric authentication to log in to any website or app instead of using a password. The technology giant is pitching as a safer option for users than the traditional two-factor authentication method. The feature is currently available only for developers and Google is planning to offer passkeys feature to regular users later this year. The tech giant says that one will be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices without worrying about syncing issues because it will be backed up to Google Password Manager. Backing up to a cloud-service is necessary because when a user sets up a new Android device by transferring data from an old device, existing end-to-end encryption keys would securely get transferred to the new device, according to Google.