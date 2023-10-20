Google's new feature provides personalized feedback and contextual translation for English learners. The new features will be rolled out in supported countries in the next few days.

Google Search will now help users in India, Indonesia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, or Venezuela learn English with the 'personalized feedback' feature.

In a blogpost about the new feature, Google wrote, “Learning a language can open up new opportunities in a person’s life. It can help people connect with those from different cultures, travel the world, and advance their careers… Yet proficiency in a new language is difficult to achieve, and many learners cite a lack of opportunity to practice speaking actively and receiving actionable feedback as a barrier to learning."

"We have partnered with linguists, teachers, and ESL/EFL pedagogical experts to create a speaking practice experience that is effective and motivating. Learners practice vocabulary in authentic contexts, and material is repeated over dynamic intervals to increase retention — approaches that are known to be effective in helping learners become confident speakers."

How does the new personalized feedback feature work? The personalised feedback feature provides users with semantic feedback on their speaking skills, giving them an idea of whether or not their answer to a question is likely to be understood by a conversation partner. Google is also offering a grammar feedback feature that provides suggestions on possible grammar improvements and alternative ways to respond to a particular context.

The new feature provides users with personalised feedback based on users' 3-5 minute practice sessions and even comes with an option for daily reminders.

To enhance the English learning process, Google will also allow users to get the contextual translation for a sentence. During their training session, users can tap on a particular word and understand its meaning based on the context.

Contextual learning

Google's new English learning features are powered by a new deep learning model called Deep Aligner that has been developed in collaboration with the Google Translate team. The new features will be made available to users in supported countries in the next few days and the search giant has promised to add support for more languages and countries soon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

