Google seeks to cut ties with Apple’s Safari amid DOJ Antitrust probe: Report
Investigation into Google's payments to Apple prompts strategic moves to reduce reliance on Safari browser. Google aims to shift users to its apps to decrease payments to Apple and avoid antitrust issues. Efforts face challenges in persuading users to abandon pre-installed Safari browser.
Google is reportedly under investigation by the Justice Department, with its relationship with Apple under scrutiny. The focus of this investigation could include Google’s substantial payments to Apple, estimated at over $20 billion annually, to secure its position as the default search engine on iPhones (via 9To5Mac). This arrangement, according to the Justice Department, restricts competition in the search engine industry. Despite Apple not being a named party in the lawsuit, Apple executives, including Eddy Cue, have provided testimonies.