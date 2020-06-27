Google claims to send its users to news sites around 24 billion times per month. This company claims, gives the publishers a chance to grow their business. The tech company claims that it is invested in helping journalism not only survive, but thrive.

Richard Gingras, VP, News, claims that the value of news to Google is about informing and educating, not economics. "Nearly all of our revenue comes not from news queries, but from queries with commercial intent, like someone searching for a new 'toaster' and clicking on an ad. Google gets paid for search ads only when someone clicks on one," he said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, the tech giant announced a new licensing programme to pay publishers for high-quality content. This, Google claims, is being done to help them get through the Covid-19 crisis.

Under this programme, Google has signed partnerships with local and national publications in Germany, Australia and Brazil. The company has claimed that they are working on more partnerships and countries.

The company claimed that New Publishers kept most of the revenue that they have generated by using Google’s Ad Manager. Gingras added, "We analyzed the revenue data of 100 news publishers globally with the highest programmatic revenue generated in Google Ad Manager. On average, we found news publishers keep over 95 percent of the digital advertising revenue they generate when they use Ad Manager to show ads on their websites.".

Google has reportedly provided funding to more than 5,300 local publications globally via a Journalism Emergency Relief Fund, an ad-serving fee waiver on Google Ad Manager and a $15 million Support Local News Campaign through the Google News Initiative.

With Inputs from IANS

