Google services like Google Search, Google Maps, Google Photos and Google Drive are now working again. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, the services were hit by a global outage early Tuesday morning. While there is no official statement from Google, Downdetector.com says that about 40,000 incidents were reported of Google search outage.

Of these, more than 30,000 users had indicated issues with Google in the United States alone. Almost 5,900 incidents were reported from Japan. The disruption was also witnessed in Canada and Australia. The peak of the outage was noticed at 01:30 GMT.

Exact reason for the outage is not known yet. "502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know," the message prompted when a user tried to use Google Search.

Users also took to Twitter to confirm the outage. #googledown was seen trending on Twitter. Here’s tweet from one of the users who has shared screenshot of the prompt message

Is Google down for anyone else? I’d Google it, but ya know… #GoogleDown pic.twitter.com/9KWFHgalLs — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) August 9, 2022

While others reported seeing the message, “We are sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later."

Earlier this month, Microsoft Teams services were also hit by a global outage. Although the exact downtime is yet to be determined, Microsoft responded to its users via a twitter post saying, “We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718."