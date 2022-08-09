Google services recover after brief global outage1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 11:36 AM IST
- Google services like Search, Google Drive, Google Photos, Google Maps were down for several users across countries.
Google services like Google Search, Google Maps, Google Photos and Google Drive are now working again. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, the services were hit by a global outage early Tuesday morning. While there is no official statement from Google, Downdetector.com says that about 40,000 incidents were reported of Google search outage.