Google services recover after brief global outage

Earlier this month, Microsoft Teams services were also hit by a global outage. Although the exact downtime is yet to be determined, Microsoft responded to its users via a twitter post saying, “We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718."

