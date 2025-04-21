Google settles antitrust case with India over smart TV market practices: What it means for users

India’s antitrust watchdog has formally approved a settlement with Google over allegations that the company employed unfair tactics in the smart TV market.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had earlier found that Google misused its strong position by forcing TV makers to pre-install certain Google apps, including the Play Store, if they wanted access to its services. This made it harder for other companies to use or build different versions of Android for smart TVs.

All about the case Notably, the issue came to light after two Indian antitrust lawyers filed a complaint, leading to a full investigation. The CCI said Google’s rules gave it an unfair edge and limited competition.

To settle the case, Google agreed to change how it operates in India. Instead of bundling its apps together for free, it will now offer a separate licence for the Play Store and Play Services specifically for Android smart TVs — but these will come with a fee.

What it means for users The American tech giant will also write to its Indian partners making smart TVs to clarify that they are free to use the open-source version of Android without having to include Google apps. They can even use a completely different operating system if they choose to.

It is noteworthy that the CCI pointed out that this new arrangement might also influence other Android-based devices, not just smart TVs.

"It found that Google's agreements -- TADA and ACC -- executed together, imposed unfair terms by requiring the pre-installation of its full app bundle Google TV Services, preventing OEMs from developing or using Android forks, and hindering innovation," stated CCI. As part of the settlement, Google will pay a penalty of ₹202.4 million (around $2.38 million).

India is one of Google’s biggest markets, and this decision is seen as an important step towards keeping digital competition fair and open.