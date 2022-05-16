Google sharing our personal data 70 billion times a day

Except, there have been. At least one large advertising network has admitted to passing user data on to the Department of Homeland Security and other government entities to track mobile phones without warrants, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report. The precise movements of people who used the gay-dating app Grindr were also made publicly available to buy from a mobile-advertising company, until Grindr stopped sharing location data with ad networks two years ago. But last year, a Catholic news publication The Pillar was still able to track the location of a priest on Grindr using “commercially available records" of data from the app, and watched him travel between his office, home and various gay bars before publishing a story about his “serial sexual misconduct." It’s still unclear how The Pillar got that information, but Grindr said at the time that an advertising partner could have been the source.

