Google shifts strategy on third-party cookies in Chrome, plans to introduce user-choice system for tracking preferences
In a significant policy shift, Google announced on Monday that it will no longer proceed with its plan to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser. Instead, the tech giant will introduce a new system that allows users to select their tracking preferences across Google’s search products. This new approach is designed to give users greater control over their browsing data, according to Anthony Chavez, Google's Vice President of Privacy Sandbox, who detailed the changes in a blog post.