In a significant policy shift, Google announced on Monday that it will no longer proceed with its plan to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser. Instead, the tech giant will introduce a new system that allows users to select their tracking preferences across Google's search products. This new approach is designed to give users greater control over their browsing data, according to Anthony Chavez, Google's Vice President of Privacy Sandbox, who detailed the changes in a blog post.

"Rather than phasing out third-party cookies, we are developing a new experience in Chrome that enables users to make informed decisions about their tracking preferences," Chavez wrote. "These choices will be applicable throughout their web browsing and can be adjusted at any time."

Google has not specified a timeline for the rollout of this "new experience." The company emphasized that it is collaborating with regulatory bodies and will keep users informed as the new prompt is introduced. "We are in discussions with regulators and will engage with the industry during the rollout process," the blog post stated.

Cookies, small data files stored on a user’s device by websites, serve numerous functions such as retaining login information, tracking shopping cart contents, and storing session-related details.

Third-party cookies specifically monitor user activity across various websites, enabling targeted advertising and analytics. Chrome users have the ability to manage and remove these cookies through the browser’s settings, which offers a certain level of privacy control.

Google's initial announcement to eliminate third-party cookies from Chrome, first made in 2020, sparked widespread concern within the advertising industry. These cookies are integral to tracking user behavior across different websites, enabling advertisers to deliver personalized ads. The potential removal of third-party cookies threatened the primary revenue source for many websites reliant on targeted advertising.

Although the move aimed to enhance user privacy, it raised questions about how Google would balance privacy with the needs of advertisers.

