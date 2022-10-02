Google shuts down Stadia gaming service: All details

Google introduced Stadia in 2019, this gaming service was anticipated to make a big name in the industry, which is being dominated by giants like Sony and Microsoft. It also promised a simple user experience but most of its services were not ready yet. However, its revenue model was perplexing to many as several titles had to be purchased a la carte. In contrast, services like Microsoft Game Press demand monthly or annual payment and offer a host of titles ready to play. Unlike Microsoft, Stadia also failed to attract amateur or professional players without any big titles.