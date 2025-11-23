Google spoofs Apple with Wicked-inspired BestPhonesForever ad, taking a playful swipe

Google has released a new entry in its long-running BestPhonesForever campaign, this time borrowing the mood and melody of the newly launched film Wicked: For Good to take a playful swing at Apple’s iPhone.

Advertisement

All about the latest Google campaign The latest spot shows an iPhone admiring a Pixel device before suddenly breaking into a musical number inspired by the film. During the light-hearted serenade, the iPhone gushes over the Pixel and credits it with introducing innovations that Apple later adopted. Google highlights features such as call screening, AI-powered photo clean-up tools and a conversational virtual assistant, suggesting Pixel users enjoyed them well before they arrived on the iPhone.

The ad leans heavily on humour and theatrics rather than technical explanations. Despite the singing smartphones, Google makes little effort to outline how its features work or why they might offer a practical advantage. Even so, the series has built a sizeable following among Pixel fans since its debut in 2023, and Google has now produced more than 30 instalments comparing the two rivals.

While Apple has avoided responding publicly to the tongue-in-cheek campaign, Google appears keen to position the Pixel as the more innovative device, even if it means using show tunes to get the message across.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Josh Woodward, Vice President at Google who works across Google Labs and the Gemini app, has kicked off a new social media trend after posting an infographic-style version of his LinkedIn profile on X on Friday. His post drew attention to the growing number of professionals turning their CVs into polished visuals using NotebookLM’s recently introduced Infographics tool.

Also Read | Google VP explains how to convert your LinkedIn into an infographic: Full guide

Woodward’s post fuels rising curiosity In his message, Woodward praised the feature for delivering “crazy good” results and pointed out that many users were beginning to follow the same pattern, transforming their LinkedIn profiles into sleek, easily shareable graphics. He also revealed the straightforward steps he followed to create his own graphic.

Advertisement